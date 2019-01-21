Zimbabwe: Govt to Televise High-Profile Cases

Masvingo — Government is prepared to broadcast live court proceedings on matters of crucial national interest to ensure transparency in the judiciary delivery system, Constitutional Court judge Justice Paddington Garwe has said.

Justice Garwe highlighted Government's plan to televise high-profile trial cases as he was officially opening the 2019 legal year at the High Court in Masvingo on Monday.

"The Judiciary is committed to facilitate the interface of members of the public with agencies involved in the administration of justice across the country. The idea behind beaming the trial of cases of national interest stories prevents incidents of corruption among court officials and other agencies in the justice system," Justice Garwe said.

He said society had the constitutional right to take scrutiny of court proceedings.

"The judicial authority of the nation is apparently derived from its citizenry. Government therefore has moved in to enable the understanding by all citizens of how the judiciary works," he said.

Justice Garwe said the Government's open-door policy had since drawn many agencies to assist in fighting crime across the nation.

"We appreciate the participation of Government line ministries, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, civic society and United Nations agencies who play a pivotal role in the administration of justice."