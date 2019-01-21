Malawi: Lions Cook Food for Bwaila Hospital in-Patients

Lions Club of Capital City Saturday cheered 325 in-patients at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe by providing them a balanced meal worth K350 000 at lunch hour.

The club members cooked for the patients at the hospital kitchen foods like rice, nsima, beef, chicken, vegetables and later saved it to the wards with fruits.

The Lions Club's president Washington Kaimvi said the meal was prepared as one way of celebrating the birth of the founder of Lions Club International late Mervin Jones who was born on 13 January.

"We decided to come and celebrate his birthday by supporting the in-patients at Bwaila Hospital with food as you know patients need a balanced diet for their treatment to go on well," said.

Kaimvi added that the money that was used for the activity did not come from the club's bank account but from members' contributions specifically for the event.

"Bwaila is a big hospital at district level which means that it receives a lot of patients from different parts of Lilongwe and we thought it wise to reach out to those people," Kaimvi said.

Bwaila Hospital's senior nursing officer Joyce Beyamu Muhota hailed the club for the gesture.

"It is very pleasing to see that the club considered that part of the care that patients need, nutrition," Muhota said.

She said though the hospital provides a nutritional meal to the patients, it receives many people daily and, sometimes, the supply does not much the number of patients.

"Roughly we receive 300 patients a day and it becomes difficult for us to prepare balanced meal for the patients because a lot of money is required.

"We have budget constraints because we also have to meet other hospital needs such as drugs," Muhota said.