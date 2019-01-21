Zimbabwe: Chigowe Overhauls Dembare

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe has released all but five players from the squad which did duty for the Glamour Boys last season.

The Harare giants endured an indifferent campaign last term spending almost the entire season fighting for their lives.

Chigove told The Herald yesterday that only goalkeeper Simba Chinani, utility players Godfrey Mukambi and Jimmy Tigere as well as Tawanda Macheka and Valentine Kadonzvo have been retained from the 2018 pool.

DeMbare resume their pre-season preparations today.

"I can confirm that we have retained only five players from the squad we had last season. They are the only ones we believe can take us where we want the team to be at the end of the day," said Chigowe.

"Only Chinani (Simba), Macheka (Tawanda), Mukambi (Godfrey), Tigere (Jimmy) and Kadonzvo (Valentine) have made the cut from our assessment as the technical team.

"There are chances Kadonzvo may end up taking a scholarship leaving us with only four players at the club who were part of the 2018 season.

"Although there are others whom we might also consider, at the moment, these five are the only ones whom we can build our 2019 squad around."

There were chances Chigowe would have risked taking aboard midfielder Denver Mukamba, who still has a running contract with the team, but the troubled star is yet to show up after going AWOL late last season.

Midfielder Brett Amidu, who was on loan from FC Platinum, has also left for Chicken Inn.

Two Congolese, defender Mbiyavhanga Wombo and striker Ngandu Mangala, are on trials at the team.

Former Herentals midfielder Edgar Mhungu, Hilary Bakacheza as well as Stephen Chimusoro are all strongly linked with the club.

"We are Dynamos and a lot of players are dying to play for us. Just hold on, we are building a very strong squad which will be competing for honours next season.

"We are resuming our pre-season tomorrow (today) after a week of inactivity.

"A lot of high-profile players want to play for us. In fact, I am now under pressure from them. I am getting a lot of phone calls.

"We will definitely be a team to beat this season," said Chigowe.