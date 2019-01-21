Zimbabwe: Youths Urged to Take Up Technical Skills

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi has slammed youths for being willing tools of politicians to further their political ambitions instead of enrolling at vocational training centres to acquire technical skills.

Speaking during the Chaminuka Vocational Training Centre Tobacco Field Day last weekwhere 165 tobacco farmers underwent a farmers development programme which was bankrolled by British American Tobacco Zimbabwe's Tobacco Empowerment Trust in Mt Darwin, Cde Simbanegavi said the graduation comes at an opportune time when President Mnangagwa was calling on Zimbabweans to contribute meaningfully to the resuscitation and growth of the economy.

"I am calling on all youths to desist from being used by politicians to further their political ambitions and concentrate on issues that promote their employment opportunities such as acquiring technical skills and participate in developmental programmes in line with the President's Vision 2030 because working hard is the only way that we can solve our economic problems," she said.

"The graduation comes at an opportune time when President Mnangagwa is calling on each one of us to contribute meaningfully to the resuscitation and growth of our economy. Capacity building of tobacco farmers is indeed one such important intervention in order to improve employment opportunities and thereby contribute to the economic and social well-being of the communities.

"I wish to thank the Agritex officers in the relevant districts for the splendid job they have done in mobilising the farmers."

In a speech read on her behalf by Mt Darwin District Administrator Mr Maxwell Mabhuro, the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs, Cde Monica Mavhunga, urged other corporates to come aboard in the training of youths and complement BAT's efforts.