Nigeria: Helpline Foundation Makes Case for Abuja Inventor

An Abuja based nongovernmental organisation, Helpline Foundation for the Needy has made a passionate appeal to FCT Administration and other relevant agencies to assist a 21-year old Surajo Ismaila who hails from Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory to achieve his goal as inventor.

President of the foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, made the appeal when Surajo drove a tractor, he locally fabricated from Rubochi, Kuje Area Council to the secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration in Area 11, Garki

Ahmadu assured the Abuja native inventor of assistance, stressing that his ideas could turn the FCT into an industrial hub for the country and the continent.

"We have lost some of our best brains in what we term 'brain drain', by not properly looking after our own. I am hopeful that Surajo's case will be different due to the uniqueness and significance of his range of knowledge. Now that other countries are yet to discover and take him away, I urge the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and others to act fast. Please, let us develop our Elbert Einstein," Ahmadu said.

Speaking to journalists at the FCT Minister's office, Surajo assured: "I can fabricate all these things in Nigeria for our farmers to make work easy for them. The tractor has components that can be attached to it that will make it convenient to be used for planting, harvesting and carrying load.

"I am looking for assistance from the federal government. I don't have the machineries so it took me about two years of working with crude, self-made tools to fabricate this at the cost of N200,000. If I have the standard modern equipment, I can manufacture 10 of them in one month and it will be cheaper, because I don't even have a welding machine, I pay to weld.

"There are about 20 projects some of which I have done while others, I am still working on, and all I need is support from the government and good spirited individuals.

"They include railway train, electronic voting machine which counts automatically and prevents multiple voting by rejecting second insertion of same PVC, planting machine, bulldozer, grader and dum truck," he explained

The young inventor also claimed that he has fabricated robot which can be used for shopping, in hospitals and at airports, excavator, standing fan, block molding machine, solar generator, fuel pump which can dispense and take readings, as well as a ship and water tank, among others.

When asked the level of assistance he wants from government, Surajo "What I want from the government is for them to build a modern workshop and equip it for me so that I can fabricate all these things and positively impact the society in modern science."