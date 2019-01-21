South Africa: Writing the 2019 Election - the Rise of the Personality Cult

analysis

The EFF and Hlaudi Motsoeneng's ACM demand absolute loyalty to 'the leader' and the party. The EFF constitution demands a 'vow' of absolute loyalty from all members, and all individuals are 'subordinate to the majority'. This is in line with Motsoeneng's recent statement that democracy in his party was 'limited' and that he makes all the decisions.

There has been an increase in the politics of personalities, and the formation of cults around political leaders. Smaller parties, four of them new, and the EFF have presented the electorate with prominent leadership figures and will hang the immediate future of their parties on these personalities. For the ruling ANC, too, the election has become a lot more about Cyril Ramaphosa than it is about the party. In fairness, the ANC is less of a cult, than say, the EFF, Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement, or Andile Mngxitama and the Black First Land First Movement (BLF).

Motsoeneng, the EFF's Julius Malema and to a lesser extent, Mzwanele Manyi who has joined the African Transformation Movement, and even less so, Patricia De Lille, who started the Good party in 2018, are all strong personalities within their respective parties. It's different with the EFF....