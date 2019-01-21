Africa: Agrizzi's Bosasa Corruption Testimony - an Opportunity for Real Change in South Africa's Politics

analysis

Will the Bosasa's Angelo Agrizzi testimony at the Zondo Commission change the balance of power in the ANC and could it have an impact on the number of people who turn out to vote for the party in the elections? Probably not, but it could become a major milestone in the battle to right the listing ship that is South Africa today.

The revelations coming out of the testimony of former Bosasa Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture have the potential to keep the nation enthralled for some time to come. There has already been a flurry of denials over the weekend from various people who are expected to be implicated as Agrizzi continues with his testimony.

Again, it appears that this commission will have a political impact just through the hearing of evidence under oath, and long before it presents any kind of report. The question right now is what kind of impact that will be?

In a country where it is hard to keep political secrets, much effort must have been made in keeping the fact that Agrizzi would testify under wraps. This is especially so given that the testimony...