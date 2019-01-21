Malawi: Construction of Blantyre Stadium to Start Soon - APM

Blantyre — President Arthur Peter Mutharika says construction of a new stadium at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre will commence soon as money for the project has already been secured.

Speaking Sunday in Chirimba Township, Blantyre during a whistle stop tour of different parts of the city, Mutharika said the project is on and that the contractor has already been identified.

"The plan of the stadium has been finalized and the place has already been identified.

"As soon as the money arrives, we will start construction of the new stadium and Blantyre will wear a new face," Mutharika said.

He added that government is ready to help Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers to build stadiums of their own since the two teams have no playing ground.

The President said he follows football and that he likes both clubs which are the biggest in the city.

"Malawi National Council of Sports and Blantyre City Council should liaise with the two clubs and find a suitable place where to construct their own stadiums for the government to support them financially," Mutharika said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri commended government for constructing roads in the city.

"The people of Blantyre City are very happy with the new roads that government has constructed in Chirimba, Mbayani, Chemusa and other townships.

"They are also grateful to you for the new secondary school in Mbayani Township," TA Machinjiri said.

In the past five years, under Mutharika's leadership, government has constructed stadiums in various districts including Karonga and Mulanje, among others, which have attracted TNM Super league games.