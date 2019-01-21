South Africa: The Man Who Fought for the Individual Investor

analysis

John Bogle, who died on 16 January at the age of 89, is credited with lowering the cost of investing for millions of people globally, including an increasing number of investors in South Africa, by introducing index funds to the retail market in 1975.

Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group, at first met with fierce resistance, with the industry complaining that index funds amounted to "settling for average", which was "un-American". But index funds have since become hugely popular around the globe and show no signs of stopping.

Vanguard dominates the mutual funds industry in the US with $4.5-trillion in assets and a 24% share of the market. The company has systematically reduced its average fees, from 0.89% in 1975 to 0.11% in 2018.

Bogle, who is often described as the "father of indexing", is a hero to many for disrupting a self-serving and highly lucrative industry, and bringing the focus back to serving the individual investor. He did this by, first and foremost, dispelling the notion that fund managers could magically predict which stocks were going to perform well in the future and deserved to be paid handsomely for their efforts to do so, even when they underperformed...