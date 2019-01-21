Tanzanian At Boeing to Receive Beya Award

Dar es Salaam — George Jonas, the Tanzanian working with Boeing is expected to receive the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) next week during the conference to be held during the second week of next month.

According to the awards' winners list posted on Beya Conference website, Mr Jonas will receive the Walt W Braithwaite Legacy Award.

Mr Jonas is currently working with the Boeing Company's commercial airplanes as 777X Airplane Safety Engineer.

BEYA is one of the largest gatherings in the US dedicated to increasing diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)

He is among of 41 people from around the world to receive different Beya Awards 2019 on different categories.

He will join other colleague from The Boeing Company include Mr Raenaurd Turpin, the company chief engineer who has scooped the Outstanding Technical Contribution in industry award and Mrs Tiera Fletcher the company Space Launch System Structural Design engineer who will be awarded the Most promising Engineer award.

Other employees of the company who will be awarded are Human resource director at Boeing South Carolina Akeem Iman-Jones for Dave Barclay Affirmative Action Award and Leo Brooks Jr, the company Vice President, Defense, Space, Security and government operations who will has scooped the Career Achievement in industry Award.

Mr Jonas was first known by Tanzanians when Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) received the first Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner in July last year.

Mr Jonas, 41 years, who hails from Mbeya region, was one of the technical members of staff for Boeing who took part to manufacture of the 262-seater plane.

Mr Jones joined Boeing in 2011 and was part of the company's team that built Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Before joining Boeing, he was an employee at Bombardier, where he was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Bombardier Learjet Strategic Transformation Project in 2009.

