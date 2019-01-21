South Africa: Corruption Can Be Beaten - Paymaster and Recipient Must Be Punished and Publicly Disgraced

analysis

The astonishing revelations of the Bosasa testimony, piled on top of the still-unravelling saga of the Gupta State Capture, and a still-growing list of other embarrassing, costly financial shenanigans in South Africa -- as well as all the examples elsewhere in the world -- makes us think about the slippery slope of corruption and how it undermines a nation as well as what it can do to the participants in such malfeasance and criminality.

Four decades ago, I was talking with a friend who had joined the foreign service a few years before I had, back while I was still in university. At that time, my friend had been assigned to the State Department's inspector general's office; the investigators who tracked down mismanagement and corruption within the department, and who then rooted out the malefactors -- and if it was a criminal case -- then helped bring them to justice.

During that period, back in the late 1970s, one of that office's cases had involved breaking up an illicit visa-for-sale ring in a small Caribbean nation. At the time, that was in a country where an American visa was relatively hard to obtain but was a highly prized possession once...