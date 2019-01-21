South Africa: Anti-Apartheid Fighter, Author and Trc Official Hugh Lewin - a Man Who Never Gave Up

analysis

Hugh Lewin, who died at home in Killarney, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 16 January, at the age of 79, left behind an intricate chronicle of his experiences as a South African freedom fighter.

In two memoirs, essays and poetry Hugh Lewin detailed his battle with the dictates of his Christian conscience, grappling with the complexity of commitment, betrayal, forgiveness and self-understanding.

In 1964, Lewin spent seven years in incarceration for sabotage. His father, William Lewin, an Anglican parish priest who died in 1963, had in his last words to Lewin stressed the need for honesty at all times.

Then a member of the African Resistance Movement (ARM), a small, obscure clandestine group using sabotage to overturn the state, Lewin, 24 years old, clung to these words. He was determined to honour his commitment to a just South Africa, willing to face the consequences of his actions, he said.

He later put his revolutionary zeal down to "youthful bravado".

In Lewin's speech from the dock at his 1963 trial, he attributed his decision to commit sabotage to his beliefs: That all men were equal in God's eyes and that whites needed to be shocked out of their complicity with the state. He...