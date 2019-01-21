South Africa: Setting the Record Straight On the DA's Billboard

analysis

The irony of Marianne Merten's piece purporting to defend the dignity of the victims of Marikana, Life Esidimeni and pit latrines is that it evolves into a chaotic filibuster about her municipal bills with her local municipality.

The audacity of using these victims as clickbait to vent about her municipal bills affirms that Marianne Merten has been salivating for an opportunity to unleash her rage at the DA.

By contrast, the DA's decision to erect the "ANC is killing us" billboard was thoroughly considered as a tribute to the memory of South Africans who were killed by the ANC government.

Rather than reducing the lives of the deceased to a campaign tool, by adding the names of the victims, the DA chose to remind South Africans of their humanity.

It is precisely because they were mothers, brothers, children and friends that we sought to remember them as individuals rather than a number -- 144 or 34. People are not statistics.

They matter, as do the reasons that caused their deaths. More importantly, the people who are responsible for killing them should be held accountable.

No matter how uncomfortable it may be for the ANC and it's sympathisers, the hard truth...