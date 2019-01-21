Eritrea: NRS - Successful Measles and Rubella Vaccination Program

Massawa. — At an assessment meeting conducted in Massawa on 17 January it was reported that successful measles and rubella vaccination and Vitamin A distribution was conducted in the Northern Red Sea region.

The vaccination program was conducted from 21 to 30 November 2018 nationwide.

According to reports presented, out of the expected 155,427 children from 9 to 15 years of age 154,047 have been vaccinated and 55,583 received Vitamin A. The success of the program was as a result of the persistent participation on the part of the public, administrations and health practitioners.

The reports also indicated that 175 groups and 375 health practitioners took part in the program.

Indicating that the contribution of the task forces formed in each sub-zone had significant contribution in the success of the vaccination program, the head of the National Vaccination Program at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Tedros Yidego said that the coverage of the vaccination program at national level was 90%.

The head of the Vaccination Program at the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Furtunato Mario, on his part said that the successful implementation of the program attests to the increased awareness of the public on the significance of vaccination and that important experience has been gained for the successful implementation of the other vaccination programs that will be conducted in 2019.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor of the region, Brig. Gen. Tekle Lebsu pointed out that without ensuring the health of the society it will be difficult to build a developed and prosperous country and commended the participation of all stakeholders in the success of the program.