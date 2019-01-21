20 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Robbing Gauteng School After Laptops, Projectors, Cellphones Recovered

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of items that were stolen at a school in Gauteng, provincial police said on Sunday.

Captain Kay Makhubele said that quick police response led to the recovery of the items stolen in Father Mkhatshwa Secondary School in Soshanguve on January 18.

The two suspects were arrested in Winterveld following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Tshwane North Trio Task Team.

He said the search for other suspects, who ran away when they saw police, continues.

Makhubele said police recovered laptops, projectors, cellphones and an iPad which were later identified by the principal of Father Mkhatswa Secondary School as the items that were stolen from the school on January 18.

"Police are investigating the possibility that the suspects might have been involved in other schools' break-ins," he said.

Police appealed to members of the community who may have information on the suspects who got away to contact their nearest police station or contact crime stop on 0860010111.

The arrested suspects will appear in Soshanguve Magistrates Court soon, said Makhubele.

