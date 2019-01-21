Namibia: Ngarizemo Defends Referee Attack

Young African coach and club owner Maleagi Ngarizemo blamed the NFA for his team's manhandling of rookie referee Wihelm Haitembu when the visiting side lost 1-0 to Tigers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday night.

After Haitembu waved away Young African's penalty claims at the end of the dour MTC Namibia Premiership match, irate players and officials from the Gobabis-based club proceeded to chase the young referee around the pitch, threatening to physically harm him, until security officials came to his aid.

African felt they should have been awarded a spot kick when Tigers' Zimbabwean defender Knowledge Mutyoraringa appeared to kick the ball against his hand in the penalty box as he attempted a clearance.

In an interview with Nampa afterwards, Ngarizemo, who has pending police cases of assaulting ex-Namibia Football Association vice president Crooks Nunuheb and Namibia Football Players Union secretary general Olsen Kahiriri from last year, justified his team's unbecoming behaviour by pointing the finger at the NFA.

The current state of affairs at the NFA are to blame for what he perceives as poorly prepared match officials.

"These guys did not receive any training this season, that is why they are so poor. They are killing our football. How was this guy selected to handle this match? He is from Owambo location, where Tigers is based. He is friends with them, and meets with these players regularly," Ngarizemo ranted.

He said those responsible for selecting match officials could have used a referee from elsewhere to avoid controversy.

Similarly, Black Africagoal keeper coach Arnold Subeb was sent to the stands for aggressive conduct and hurling insults at match officials in an tempestuous match against Tura Magic at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Thursday.

For the second successive match, log-leaders BA were reduced to 10 men, when referee Leston Nangombe red carded Marco Somseb for a dangerous foul on 30 minutes.The dismissal sparked the melee that led to Subeb foul-mouthed tirade. The match ended 1-1.

"We pay the salaries of these referees, but we cannot even call them to order as they are under the NFA's guidance and control. This match was decided by the match official. This is pathetic; these referees must attend courses," Ngarizemo charged.

His opposite number, Mervin Mbakera, chose not to comment on the decision, but said the official's decision is final.

Substitute Deon Tjizumaue scored the winner late in the second half for Tigers.

"These guys are human beings like us. If there is room for improvement, we have to let them improve. I think there are rightful people who assess their performance, hence I think that it's the rightful person to answer that question of the match official's performance," Mbakera said.

Ngarizemo's Young African also have a pending case of allegedly falsifying a Zimbabwean national's paperwork and fielding the player in several of their matches last season. The player, Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa, who last season masqueraded as Albert Mujikijera, is now on the books of league champions African Stars.

The NPL DC found African guilty, but the club has appealed, and the matter is only expected to be resolved by May. It remains to be seen if the NPL will reprimand Young African for their latest antics.

In other matches on Saturday afternoon, Orlando Pirates sank further into the abyss with a 2-0 defeat at Julinho; Citizens and Life Fighters played to a 1-1 draw; Mighty Gunners edged visiting Eleven Arrows 2-1, and Civics sprung off the foot of the table and up to 11th with a 4-3 victory at home over Young Brazilians.

Meanwhile, Blue Waters on Saturday announced the appointment of Christy Guruseb as head coach.

"Christy's appointment was formally ratified by the Blue Waters Sports Club executive on Friday afternoon by a unanimous vote after considering various candidates against the criteria we have specified for the job," the club said in statement.

Waters believe Guruseb can bring the "very best out of our players, and also bring through some of the young talent coming out of the youth structures".