18 January 2019

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Madagascar: President Akufo-Addo Attends Inauguration of President-Elect of Madagascar

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra on Friday, 18th January, 2019, at the invitation of the President-Elect of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Andry Nirina Rajoelina, to participate in his inauguration ceremony in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, on Saturday, 19th January, 2019.

He was accompanied by officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 20th January, 2019, and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Madagascar

New Madagascar President Impressed With Ghana's Development Under President Akufo-Addo

The newly sworn-in President of the Republic of Madagascar, His Excellency Andry Nirina Rajoelina, has commended the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.