Madagascar: President Akufo-Addo Attends Inauguration of President-Elect of Madagascar

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra on Friday, 18th January, 2019, at the invitation of the President-Elect of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Andry Nirina Rajoelina, to participate in his inauguration ceremony in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, on Saturday, 19th January, 2019.

He was accompanied by officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 20th January, 2019, and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.