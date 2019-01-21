Sudan: Children and Doctors Caught Up in 'Unbridled Killing Spree'

press release

More killed as Sudanese security forces continue 'deadly onslaught' on protesters

Amnesty has verified videos shared on social media of security forces opening fire on protesters

Sudan's security forces must stop their deadly onslaught on protesters and medical professionals, Amnesty International said today, following the death of a doctor, a man and a child from gunshot wounds inflicted during protests in Khartoum yesterday (17 January 2019).

During the protests, which took place in Khartoum's Burri district, Sudan's security forces fired teargas into homes and buildings. Amnesty has also received reports of further raids of medical facilities by security forces who fired teargas inside hospitals and assaulted doctors.

Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East Africa, said:

"It is an outrage that Sudanese security forces continue to use lethal force on protesters and key service providers like doctors, killing people in an unbridled spree that is even affecting children.

"The Sudanese authorities must immediately take charge of the security forces and ensure they stop using lethal force against protesters.

"They must also bring to an immediate end the continued onslaught against medical facilities and personnel, injured protesters and other people seeking treatment in hospitals.

"By participating in these protests, the people of Sudan are exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Instead of trying to curtail these rights, the government should address the root causes of the economic crisis that has driven the people to the streets."

Hospital raids

Yesterday, Amnesty spoke with a doctor from the Al Faisal Specialised Hospital in Khartoum, who said security forces raided the hospital in the afternoon, fired teargas and arrested him and another doctor, as well as two other medical staff. The medics, who were beaten during the arrest, were detained and after being held - some for several hours - they were released without bail.

Video of security forces opening fire

Amnesty also verified videos shared on social media and via WhatsApp showing security forces opening fire on protesters gathered at a football pitch near a mosque in Khartoum's Burri district yesterday. At least one fell to the ground as a result of his injury and had to be carried away by other protesters. The injured were reportedly taken to Royal Care Hospital, where many protesters remained overnight.