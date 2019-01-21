Liberia: MCC Begins Numbering of Homes

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on enumeration of homes in Monrovia and its environs.

Addressing a news conference last Friday, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee said the project which is being implemented by the corporation through a pilot project is on a contractual agreement with Ali-Terrain Service (ATS), a Liberian owned company.

He told journalists that the exercise is intended to develop a citywide enumeration system for house locations and waste tracking in the city limit of Monrovia.

The Mayor of Monrovia explained that the exercise will involve the introduction of software that will serve as a pilot to track the general layout of neighborhoods and house locations in Monrovia and establish the amount of waste generated in the city per area.

He disclosed that the project will cover 10 of the 17 electoral districts of Monrtserrado County.

Mayor Koijee said the numbering of houses will enable MCC to properly manage waste in the city.

He called on residents of Monrovia to cooperate with ATS during the duration of the exercise which is expected to last for a month.

Koijee clarified that the exercise is not intended to demolish structures or for political reason as being perceived in some quarters.

Mayor Koijee said the administration of President Dr. George Manneh Weah remains commitment to make Monrovia clean and green.

However, he called on every Liberian to play active part in the process of making the country a better place for all.