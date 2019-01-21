20 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested After Shootout, Attempted Kidnapping in Rosebank, Joburg

Four suspects who allegedly robbed a woman and attempted to kidnap her in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Saturday night were arrested following a shootout with police.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the woman was attacked at the corner of Oxford and Griswold roads at about 22:00.

Police on patrol in the area spotted the vehicle, which was occupied by the suspects. A shootout ensued when they tried to stop the vehicle, Makhubele said.

"Three suspects were shot and injured, and were taken to the hospital under police guard. One suspect was detained in the police cells. During the arrest, police recovered the cell phone robbed from the victim and a toy gun. The arrested suspects are ages between 25 and 36," he said.

Makhubele said police are still investigating what happened to the weapon used by the suspects during the shootout.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on January 21.

