South Africa: Three Dead in Separate 'Gang-Related' Shootings in Cape Town

Police are investigating three cases of murder following three separate shootings in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, in what is suspected to be a flare up of gang-related violence.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstances around the shootings are still under investigation, but local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the incidents are related to conflict between the Hard Livings and Funkies gangs.

McKenzie told News24 that there have been 10 such shootings in the area since the beginning of this year.

Rwexana said that the first shooting took place at about 06:35 on Sunday at Taibbos street. A 54-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital, where he later died. Then, at 07:25, at Rooihout, a 28-year-old man died after he was shot in the head by suspects who were travelling in a white bakkie.

Later, in an open field between Vanguard and Camelia Street, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed.

"According to information three unknown men chased the victim and one of them shot at the victim. Police detectives are in pursuit of the suspects involved in these shootings, no one has been arrested so far. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Rwexana said.

McKenzie said the shootings have taken place across the suburb. Part of the problem, he said, was an under-resourced police station, and the fact that the police's anti-gang unit rotated, meaning it did not stay in one area for long.

He said it was critical that privately-owned homes housing gang activities should be closed, and said the police needed to be more responsive to information from the community about this.

