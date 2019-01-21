Eritrea: Ministry of Agriculture - Annual Activity Assessment Meeting

Asmara — The Ministry of Agriculture conducted annual activity assessment meeting and implementation of the charted out programs of 2019 on 17 and 18 January here in the capital Asmara.

At the meeting reports were presented regarding agricultural produces vis-à-vis the amount of rainfall, efforts conducted to boost fruits and vegetables production, endeavors made to ensure animal health, honey and milk production as well as implementation of agricultural activities nation wide in relation to the challenges and shortcomings encountered.

According to the reports presented crops harvested in 2018 compared with that of 2017 has increased by 63%, vegetables by 76%, fruits by 5% and milk production decreased by 5%.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, indicated that soil and water conservation activities, development and distribution of select seeds, development of poultry farming, control of the Fall Armyworms, expansion of the introduction of smokeless ovens are among the charted out programs for 2019.