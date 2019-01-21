Tanzania: Stop Bureaucracy, Agriculture Minister Warns Staff

Tabora — The minister for Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga, has said negligence and bureaucracy in the agricultural sector on the part of some employees is the main cause of delays in distribution of farm inputs to farmers. Speaking during his tour of Tabora Region, the minister warned such workers, directing them to ensure that farm inputs are supplied on time.

The minister called for creativity in looking for new markets in a bid to provide farmers with markets for their produce. Tobacco is the main cash crop in Tabora, but farmers have been complaining over lack of markets.

Mr Hasunga said the growth of the agricultural sector must go hand-in-hand with the growth in the industrial sector, the matter which is on the top of the agenda of the fifth phase government.

The government through the ministry of Agriculture is making various efforts including importation of farm inputs to elevate farmers and make sure that they become a force behind government's achievement of its objective of becoming a middle income an industrialised country by 2025.