Sierra Leone: MMCE&T Principal Donates Bus to Students

Dr. Philip John Kanu, Acting Principal of the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCE&T) on Wednesday, 16th January, 2019, donated a 45-seater bus to the Students' Union, so as to ease the transportation constraint of students in the three campuses of the polytechnic.

During the presentation ceremony of the bus at the college's Goderich campus, Dr. Philip John Kanu disclosed that as head of the institution, he was working relentlessly to ensure that students have a conducive and comfortable learning environment.

He informed students that he had presented a proposal for transportation but that as a result-oriented person, he would not wait for it to be materialized, adding that due to his commitment and dedication to duty, as well as the urgency of the issue, a philanthropist, Professor Abie Paul Kamara, proprietress of IAMTEC, came to his aid and donated the bus to the college.

He emphasised that the bus was not meant for the administration but the Students' Union, disclosing that they were handing it over the with a full tank and driver on loan and appealed that students take good care of it.

He commended staff and auxiliary workers for helping him make the college great again.

He thanked and appreciated the students for their show of comportment, which, he said demonstrated that they were ready to making the college regains its past glory, reiterating that he was working assiduously to turn the college around and make it great again.

The Acting Principal further emphasised that with the loyalty, dedication and commitment of staff, they would achieve higher heights for the college and encouraged students to be steadfast in pursuing their education.

He disclosed that he is a product of the college and optimistic that the students themselves would one day become Presidents, Ministers and even Principals of the college.

He further revealed that work was currently ongoing to give the college's 'Great Hall' a facelift because it is the place where great men and women meet, noting that he wanted to make sure that when people enter the hall they would feel academic.

"President Julius Maada Bio's government has approved the construction of modern toilets at the college all in an effort to make students comfortable. Also, I believe in student unionism. During my student days, we did not know tribe or regions but worked as one firmly united union. I want to assure you that I will turn the college around to be worthy of emulation," he articulated.

Dr. Mohamed Alie Jalloh, Vice Principal of the college, stated that the students were lucky to have two sons of the soil at the helm of affairs, asserting that the college was now on a journey of transformation and innovation because they have an astute leader, who was working hard to making the college great again.

He reminded students that they have their rights and responsibilities but underscored that as students they have the right to education as it is a universal human right for all persons.

He encouraged them to pursue their dreams in academia, provided they did not interfere with the rights of others, highlighting that as students they have the right to due process.

He, however,noted that the policies of the college were primary and that they must abide by the rules and regulations.

Dr. Jalloh further those students have the right to association-to form clubs but not gang groups, reiterating that the clubs must be registered with the Warden of Students.

He also assured students that the administration would provide the enabling environment for them to learn, and further admonished them to respect the college's authority.

Rosaline Kamara, President of the Interim Students' Union, expressed appreciation for the invaluable donation done by the principal, noting that within six months of his administration he has brought transformation to the college.