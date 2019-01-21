Namibia: Girl (7) Allegedly Commits Suicide

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Annastasia Tilomalenga Kampulu from Walvis Bay was left alone at home last Thursday when her mother, Anna Oscar, returned to find her hanging from a cupboard with a scarf around her neck.

Oscar, who could not hold back her tears as she spoke to The Namibian from her home in Kuisebmund yesterday, said that she returned home from an evening church service after leaving her daughter alone to do her homework that day. She said when she returned at around midnight, she found her eldest son waiting outside the house for her to open the door since he did not have the key.

Oscar opened the door of the one-bedroom house, and found her daughter hanging against the door of the cupboard.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said they do not suspect any foul play.

He said the body was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was a pupil at the Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, and stayed in the Kuisebmund area.

Oscar said she was shocked at what happened because her daughter seemed normal the last time that she saw her, and was playing with her friends the whole day.

"When she came home from school, I asked her if she has any homework, and she said yes. I asked her why she did not tell me so that we could do the homework earlier. We covered the books the teacher gave her. I told her that she could not go to church with her little sister and me because she needed to do her homework, and she would have been too tired to wake up for school the next morning."

Oscar said it was not the first time that Kampulu had stayed alone at home when she left for church in the evening, and that she always found her watching television or sleeping.

She added that her one-year-old daughter who went to church with her started acting strangely at the church service, crying and beating her. She thereupon decided to go home.

"I found my son outside because he did not have a key to enter the house after work. I walked into the room as usual, but did not find her on the bed. I thought she was hiding somewhere when she did not reply when I called out her name. When I turned around to look in the kitchen, I saw her against the wardrobe. I thought she was standing, and hugged her. That is when I noticed the scarf around her neck, and that she was not standing flat on the floor."

The deceased's father, Richard Kampulu, said it is hard to accept that his obedient child has died.

"I could not believe it when they called me. I had travelled to the north on Wednesday, and was still resting at Outapi when I received the call on Thursday. I returned to Walvis Bay on Friday. I remember her asking me if I am going to the north, and who will wake her up in the morning to go to school."

According to the family and neighbours, the deceased was very friendly and obedient, and showed no signs of depression.

"We are all speechless in this neighbourhood. She was only seven! Nobody can understand that. She was a nice child," said neighbour and friend, Helena Simanda.