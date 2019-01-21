Namibia: African Stars Knocked Out of Confederation Cup

African Stars bowed out of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup after a 0-1 defeat by Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Sunday.

The Namibian club played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg match of the Confederation of African Football competition at the Sam Nujoma Stadium last week, but their failure to find the back of the net in Morocco on Sunday saw them go down 1-2 on aggregate.

African Stars started the game like a house on fire as they had most of the possession in the opening minutes of the first half, but could not find the back of the net.

Raja Casablanca threatened their opponents in front of goal on numerous occasions, but none of their attempts saw the back of the net either as the match ended 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half the home team picked up their tempo in the opening 10 minutes and got their only goal from a free kick in the 56th minute, when their captain scored a goal that the Stars players thought was offside.

The Namibian team picked up their tempo once again after conceding a goal, but their attempts did not bear any fruit as their final touch failed them.

A fight broke out in the second minute of additional time after frustrated African Stars goalkeeper Ratanda Mbazuvara got into an altercation with a Raja Casablanca striker who attempted to score a goal that was blown off by the referee for an offside.

Mbazuvara got himself a yellow card for his actions but seconds later his teammate, Treasure Kauapirura, got himself red carded along with a Raja Casablanca player he was involved in a fight with.

With that defeat, the Namibia Premier League defending champions will now turn their attention to their league game against Young Brazilians in Karasburg on Saturday.

- Nampa