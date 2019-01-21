Namibia: Snyman, Smit Save Wanderers

A brilliant century partnership by Gerrie Snyman and JJ Smit saved Wanderers from collapse and put them on course to a 66-run victory against United on Saturday.

Wanderers scored 196 runs for eight wickets off their 50 overs, while United were all out for 130 off 40 overs.

Wanderers were in deep trouble after losing their first four wickets for only 33 runs, but Snyman and Smit came to the rescue with a 123-run partnership which put Wanderers firmly in charge.

Snyman was eventually dismissed for 83 off 108 balls which included nine fours, while Smit was more circumspect, scoring 42 off 87 balls with only two fours.

Their partnership enabled Wanderers to reach a respectable total of 196 off their 50 overs which proved to be more than enough, as United were all out for only 130 runs.

United got off to a great start with pace bowler Dickson Vambe leading their charge. He dismissed Wanderers' first three batsmen with only 30 runs on the board, and when Louis Vermaak bowled Jan Frylinck for a single, Wanderers had crashed to 33 for four wickets.

Snyman and Smit, however, got together and with both curbing their natural aggressive instincts and taking their time to settle in, they took a while to get going.

The momentum gradually swung their way as they started to dominate the bowling and when Vambe eventually dismissed Snyman for 83 they had taken the total to 156.

Vambe also dismissed Smit for 42, and with the lower order adding some valuable runs Wanderers reached a competitive total of 196 for eight wickets off their 50 overs.

Vambe was United's stand-out bowler, taking five wickets for 34 runs off 10 overs, while Darren van Dyk took 2/38.

United's innings got off to a poor start as they lost their first two wickets with only seven runs on the board, and when Hendrik van der Walt was out for seven, they had stumbled to 39 for three wickets.

Darren van Dyk and Damon Coetzee revived their fortunes with a 42-run partnership, but spinner Bernard Scholtz got the breakthrough, dismissing Van Dyk for 39.

Wanderers' bowlers, led by Scholtz and Pieter Rossouw started to get the upper hand and wickets fell regularly before the whole team was out for 130 runs.

Besides Van Dyk, the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Coetzee (26), Christopher Coombe (12) and Dewald Nell (15).

Rossouw was Wanderers' most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 27 runs off nine overs, while Bernard Scholtz took 3/37 off 10 overs.

It was Wanderers' fourth successive victory which puts them on 16 points at the top of the log.

WHS Old Boys, meanwhile, moved second on the log on 12 points after thumping CCD Tigers by 10 wickets at the CCD field on Sunday.

CCD were bundled out for only 83 runs, while Old Boys reached the winning target for no wickets off only 12 overs.

In CCD's innings, Tangeni Lungameni dismissed Joshuan Julies for a duck off only the second ball of the match, while Lungameni soon struck again to dismiss Pikky Ya France for 11.

Christiaan Schumacher then ripped through CCD's middle order to put Old Boys in charge and although Warren van Wyk added 21 not out further down the order, wickets continued to fall around him before the whole team was out for only 83 runs.

Schumacher took four wickets for 16 runs, while Lungameni took 3/21 and Zhivago Groenewald 3/15.

Old Boys' opening batsmen Zayn Green and Wimpie Viljoen easily reached the winning target off only 12,1 overs to complete a comfortable victory.

Green remained not out on 29 while Viljoen raced to 53 off only 36 balls which included four fours and four sixes.

In a friendly match at the coast, Namibia u19 scored an impressive 112-run victory against Welwitschia in Walvis Bay.

Namibia u19 were all out for 289 runs, while Welwitschia were all out for 177.

Opener Dian Neethling (75) and Jan Izak de Villiers (87) led the u19 team's charge, with especially De Villiers in fine form. His 87 runs came off only 62 balls and included five fours and six sixes.

Marco Malan (3/64) was Welwitschia's best bowler.

Welwitschia got off to a great start as Lauritz Haccou and Kian Beyer put on 123 runs for the opening wicket of which Beyer only contributed 23.

Haccou blazed his way to 102 off 76 balls (8x4, 7x6) but when he was out, the rest of Welwitschia's innings collapsed before they were all out for 177.

Eric Wilson with three wickets for 42 runs was Namibia u19's best bowler.