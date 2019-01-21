21 January 2019

UN News Service

Ghana: The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Sahel and West Africa condemns the killing of a Ghanaian journalist

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, condemns the killing by unknown gunmen of a Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, on 16 December in Madina, suburb of Accra, capital of Ghana.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas offers his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He urges the authorities of Ghana to swiftly investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Freedom of the press is essential for peace, justice and human rights for all. The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General reiterates his call on all governments in the sub-region to strengthen press freedom and to ensure justice and accountability for crimes committed against journalists.

