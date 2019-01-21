Kenya/Tanzania: Oliech Among Five to Join Gor Mahia in Dar es Salaam

Five players will link up with Gor Mahia on their way to Dar es Salaam for the 2019 SportPesa Cup, deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala has confirmed.

The team is scheduled to touch down at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport from Douala, Cameroon on Monday 9pm before jetting out to Tanzania at 11pm.

"We will have a squad of 23 players, that is 18 from the trip to Cameroon plus five who will join them on the flight to Dar," Ngala told Nation Sport on Monday.

"The five are Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui and Geoffrey Ochieng'," he added.

Ivorian Ephrem Guikan and midfielder Kenneth Muguna have been dropped from the trip with Bernard Ondiek, who was among the 19 that travelled to Cameroon, also rumoured to have been excluded from coach Hassan Oktay's plans.

K'Ogalo begin their SportPesa Cup defence against Tanzania top tier side Mbao on Wednesday at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The competition will provide an avenue for Oliech to improve his match fitness following his return to competitive football. He has scored two goals in as many starts in the SportPesa Premier League.

Kenya will be represented by champions Gor Mahia, their nemesis AFC Leopards, SportPesa Shield holders Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari.

The winner of the tournament will play English Premier League side Everton in a friendly in their home country.

SportPesa Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Peter Odhiambo, Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Pascal Ogweno, Shafik Batambuze, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng', Wellington Ochieng', Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo

Strikers: Francis Mustafa, Jacques Tuyisenge, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui