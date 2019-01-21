Zimbabwe: Tajamuka Leadership Goes Underground

Organisers of last week's three-day stayaway have gone into hiding together with some opposition MPs as the crackdown by state agents continues.

Promise Mkwananzi of the social movement, #Tajamuka, which was part of the organisers of the protests, said on Friday that he was in hiding. He, however, said the crackdown would not dampen their spirits and they would go ahead to plan the next course of action by citizens to show their displeasure over the worsening conditions of life in the country.

"I have gone into hiding, but we are still strategising the next move. We want to advise President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he must do something to ameliorate the people's economic misery within the next coming month.

"He must attend to the economic issues and remove bond notes or else the people will continue to show their unhappiness. We want to make it clear that they can arrest, kill or even rape, but the crisis in this country will definitely push everyone to act," said Mkwananzi.

"Yes, we have been pushed into hiding because they want to kill us. Some have been arrested but here is a deal for Mnangagwa, let him release all those arrested and improve the country's economy. We shall not rest. We are giving them just a month and if nothing happens, this time, even the military will be on our side. The bond note must go. The 2% tax must fall and the fuel price hike should be reversed. We want the availability of fuel to be guaranteed at affordable prices."

The three-day national shutdown was organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) along with other social groups, Tajamuka and #This Flag led by Evan Mawarire, who was arrested last week on treason charges.

Since Tuesday, police have been looking for ZCTU president Peter Mutasa who is also said to be in hiding. Speaking from his hideout, Mutasa said police and armed soldiers were harassing his family in a bid to flush him out.

"They came looking for me, harassed my family in the hope that they would get me. It is time people realised that this is not a Mutasa agenda or idea -- it is the idea of Zimbabweans who have been suffering for years under this repressive regime. We shall fight through until we get there," Mutasa said on Tuesday.

But since then, his mobile phone has not been going through raising fears he might have been found and abducted.

Also on target has been Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition boss Rashid Mahiya, whose elderly mother was allegedly beaten up and harassed by armed security personnel on Friday.

MDC MP for Chitungwiza North Godfrey Sithole is also to have gone into hiding. There are reports that security agents are looking for him in connection with the stayaway.