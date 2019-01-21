Western Sahara: Algeria and South Africa Renew Their Support to Saharawi People Right to Self-Determination and Freedom

Algiers — In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of a working visit to Algeria by the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Ms. Lindyou Sisulu, the two countries emphasized the need to end colonialism in Western Sahara and allow the Saharawi people to exercise their right to self-determination.

The declaration emphasizes that Morocco, after its admission to the AU, is obliged to respect the principles and objectives enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the Union.

Abdelkader Messahel and Sisulu expressed the support of their countries for the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Western Sahara, Horst Kohler, to lead both parties to the conflict (Morocco and the Frente POLISARIO) to continue the negotiations in good faith and without prior conditions. SPS