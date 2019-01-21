Rwanda: Egypt, Rwanda to Cooperate in Real Estate, Textiles, Meat Projects

Rwanda and Egypt are looking to cooperate in development projects including real estate development and construction materials, meat and leather, textiles as well as tropical fruits and vegetables, according to Rwanda's envoy to Egypt Amb. Saleh Habimana.

This comes after Habimana on Friday met and held discussions with Abdel Moneim al-Taras, the Chairperson of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) on cooperation on the sidelines of a visit by 40 African ambassadors to the organisation.

He said that, among others, the Egyptians are advanced in real estate development as well as construction materials.

Habimana whose residence is in Cairo, Egypt, represents Rwanda's interests in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.

"As Egypt is busy warming up to succeed Rwanda as chair of African Union, the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Cairo has embarked on efforts to further promote bilateral relations," the envoy said.

"They consume a lot of meat and are ready to develop this industry as well as benefit from leather by manufacturing shoes. In textiles, of course they are rich in cotton," he added

From October 2018, Habimana said, they started Umuganda to plant trees and protect the River Nile and the participation of locals is growing rapidly.

"On the investment and political front, we are approaching organisations and parastatals under government," he said.

In the meeting with Al-Taras, the envoy said, they also agreed that the AOI also establish an Africa office in Kigali. Asked when this would happen exactly, Habimana said that issues are still in negotiations.

Egypt Air starting direct flights

Habimana also noted that "we hope to have EgyptAir starting direct flights" as Egypt would like to ease its dependence on Latin America in its tropical fruit and vegetable consumption.

"Now Rwanda is considered by many as the secure gateway to the Great Lakes region, they don't mind opening their point of distribution in Kigali for the region," the envoy said.

EgyptAir is the flag carrier airline of Egypt.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Egyptian media reports indicate that EgyptAir will launch two new routes in the continent by end January, one being to Kigali, and the other to Douala, Cameroon.