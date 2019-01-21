Cameroon-AfDB Cooperation - 50 Youths Complete Industrial Attachment

The training is part of the regional multilateral development bank's strategy to support Cameroon vis-a-vis scaling up responses to the youth unemployment and underemployment problemin the country.

Some 50 youths, aged between 18 and 32, have completed an internship programme run by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Cameroon. The trainees were awarded attestations in Yaounde, Friday January 18, 2019, during a solemn ceremony presided at by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey. On hand was the Cameroon Country Representative of the AfDB, Solomane Kone, and some ministers.

The training is part of the regional multilateral development bank's strategy to support Cameroon vis-a-vis scaling up responses to the youth unemployment and underemployment problem in the country. Between 2017 and 2018, the 50 youths, all graduates from higher institutes, got professional training through their attachment to projects under AfDB's portfolio in Cameroon. The immersion programme covered project monitoring and evaluation, award of contracts, accounting and finance, telecommunications, civil engineering, business administration, control of management and audit, land and survey as well as communication.

Going by Minister Alamine, the youths demonstrated that they have been properly trained. He called on them to be courageous and not to let fear stop them in their exploits. "Work hard and take risks as it is the price for progress," the minister implored. Alamine told the trainees never to stop learning if they want to remain at the to because they are in a permanently changing world.

AfDB's "Jobs for Youth in Africa (JfYA) Strategy (2016-2025)" focuses on practical, high-impact solutions aimed at creating opportunities through education and training, transformative jobs and a business environment conducive to youth entrepreneurship.

The goal of the strategy is to create 25 million jobs for African youth over the next decade and to equip 50 million youth with a mix of hard and soft skills to increase their employability as well as their entrepreneurial success rate. For this purpose, the strategy emphasizes partnerships including with the private sector, scaling up of solutions that work, and sustainable results for impact.