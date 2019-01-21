Angola: Cuando Cubango FC Concede Point At Home

Cuito — Cuando Cubango FC on Sunday lost a point again, after drawing 1-1 at home with Progresso of Sambizanga, in the match of the 13th round of the top division football championship (GirabolaZAP2018/19).

In the game played in the Eucalyptus stadium, the two teams appeared apathetic in the first half, uninspired and tactically balanced.

The first half was marked by two moments, the first at nine minutes with Kanjila giving away a superb opportunity for Cuando Cubango FC to open the score and striker Yano of Progresso heading the post at 45 + 4 minutes.

In the resumption of the game, the two teams came with different positions, with Kanjila inaugurating the score in the 46th minute of the match, taking advantage of a defensive mistake.

In the 71st minute, Benarfa, coming from the bench, reestablished equality, as a result of a combined move with Yano.

At the end of the match, Progresso's head-coach, Helder Teixeira, was pleased with the draw and underlined that the game was difficult, in a rather complicated terrain.

On his turn, Abel da Conceição, coach of the Cuando Cubango FC, lamented the draw and blamed his players for giving away points at home.

With this result, the team of Cuando Cubango FC are six rounds without winning.