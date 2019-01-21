Namibia: Sanlam Appoints Roostee As Marketing Communications Manager

Sanlam Namibia this week announced the appointment of Denille Roostee as the new Marketing and Communications Manager.

Roostee brings a wealth of marketing and communication experience in the financial services field to this position.

Having worked for Old Mutual in varying positions starting in 2014 as Marketing Consultant, learning the ins and outs of a large financial service provider, she rose in rank to became the Business Unit Marketing Manager in 2017.

During this time she acquired relevant knowledge through online courses and trainings in both Namibia and South Africa, that has enabled her to truly understand the Namibian financial services landscape.

Supplementing her BCom in Business Management and Post Graduate in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch, Roostee also obtained advertising qualifications as well as leadership trainings, which have made her a true leader and expert in her field.

Denille Roostee brings her vast marketing and communications skills and expertise to this position. She and her team will focus on adding value by championing financial education, and offering invaluable financial product support to Sanlam financial advisors.

Whilst continuously engaging and nurturing existing and prospective clients and consumer relationships.

"Sanlam is an organization that gives you the opportunity to be the best version of yourself. As an organization we strive to align and work towards the same goals, mission and vision. I look forward to doing that with the team and the colleagues," said Roostee.

Commenting on the appointment, the head of Brand and People at Sanlam, Evans Simataa remarked, "We are grateful and excited that a person of Denille's caliber has chosen to join the Sanlam family. We have no doubt that her extensive knowledge and expertise will serve and benefit not only Sanlam, but Namibians in general in the areas of financial literacy and improving investment and insurance knowledge."