Nigeria: INEC Concerned Over Unclaimed 4,000 PVCs in Jigawa LG

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa, on Monday, said that 4,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were lying unclaimed in the office.

Alhaji Kabiru Ado, the INEC Electoral Officer in the council, said this at a sensitisation programme organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the area.

He called on traditional rulers to prevail on their subjects to visit the commission's office to collect their PVCs.

"Remember, your vote is your power because it is the instrument you can use in electing credible candidates in elections.

"Now, if you don't have the PVC, you cannot vote and that is why I am calling on our traditional rulers to help in persuading the people to come forward and claim their PVCs," Kabiru said.

Earlier, Alhaji Hamza Wada-Guri, the NOA officer in the council, advised prospective voters to follow INEC's instructions and vote properly in the 2019 elections.

"To vote correctly, you must ensure that your fingerprint appears within the column of the political party of your choice on the ballot paper.

"The danger is that if your fingerprint appears outside the column, it might render your vote invalid," he said.

Wada-Guri advised politicians to desist from vote buying and other forms of rigging during the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)