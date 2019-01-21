Nigeria: 536,338 PVCs Yet to Be Collected in Abia - INEC

Aba — The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Abia State, has said that 536,338 registered voters are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, out of the 1,933,974 eligible voters who are expected to participate in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Abia State, Dr. Joseph Iloh, who stated this during the election security management workshop in Aba, explained that the 536,338 PVCs are still awaiting collection at the INEC offices in the 17 council areas of the state.

He disclosed that the state registered 579,799 voters after the continuous voter registration that was suspended on August 31, 2018, and described the feat as a collective effort of all stakeholders including the media.

Iloh, who was represented by Barr. Chidi Nwaubani, disclosed that the Commission has decided to revolve the collection of PVCs to the ward level before the 2019 general elections and urged stakeholders in the state to sensitize registrant to go to the wards where they are registered to collect their PVCs.

"A large number of PVCs are yet to be collected by the registrants in Abia State. A total of 536,338 PVCs are in our 17 local government area INEC offices awaiting collection. INEC has decided to revolve the collection of PVCs to ward level before the 2019 general elections. Therefore, we appeal to all stakeholders in the state to sensitize registrants to go the wards where they are registered and collect their PVCs. All registrants should avail themselves of this opportunity to collect their PVCs," the REC said.

On the arrangement for the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the Commission assured that it is fully prepared to organize free, fair, and credible elections, stressing that it has been holding regular meetings with the security agencies to ensure that security is maintained before, during and after the elections.

"The training of election personnel who will participate in the 2019 elections is ongoing. We are fully prepared in terms of men and materials for the elections."