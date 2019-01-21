South Africa: Man Critical After BMW Smashes Into Lane Divider in Cape Town

The driver of a BMW, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the N1 in Century City in an apparent "street race", is in a critical condition.

ER24 paramedics found the man, 26, and took him to hospital in the early hours of Monday, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"On assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained serious injuries to his legs and head, leaving him in a critical condition."

In a video on YouTube, the car can be seen changing lanes at high speed late on Sunday night. It is at that point that the driver loses control of the car and crashes into the centre median.

Several people captured footage of the incident from an overhead bridge. It is not clear why they were filming the traffic before the accident occurred.

The car is then seen stationary in one of the oncoming traffic lanes.

Police had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication, or whether the incident was part of an apparent street race.

A post on Facebook identified the driver's first name as Tawfeeq.

"It's one thing driving high performance cars but it's another when things go wrong," read a post from Seelo Performance.

"Brother Tawfeeq from CT rolled his car at Sable last night... He isn't doing to well, duas requested... May Allah grant him a speedy recovery and make it easy for him and his family."

City of Cape Town 'appalled'

The City of Cape Town on Monday said it was "appalled" by the video.

"The incident is just the latest example of the devastation wrought by illegal street racers on our streets. What is equally concerning is the group of people gathered on the overpass who were filming the incident," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

"It is representative of an ongoing problem that our traffic officers have to contend with week in and week out, particularly the Ghost Squad."

The City said it was engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority about the matter, but that only police can investigate cases of apparent street racing.

Source: News24