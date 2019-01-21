21 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: N1 in Pretoria Free Flowing Again After Truck Loses Load of Chickens

Traffic on the N1 south in Pretoria was briefly held up because of a truck that lost its load of chickens, social media reports indicated.

Twitter users posted images of a truck on the left-hand side of the N1, near Atterbury Road.

Images showed very slow traffic in the area and there were also reports that two lanes were closed.

However, officials say the truck was cleared before they arrived on the scene.

"The metro police, when they arrived there, the truck was already cleared," a Tshwane Metro Police control room official told News24.

"The traffic is flowing - we never had any further complaints about it," she added.

Google data seemed to confirm this as it indicated free-flowing traffic on the N1.

Source: News24

South Africa

