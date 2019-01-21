South Africa: UK-Based Gavin Watson Responds With Hilarious Memes After Being Mistaken for Under-Fire Bosasa CEO

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson has been on the wrong side of the news of late, especially since allegations of money-laundering, dodgy deals and bribing high-ranking government officials came to light following former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

But thousands of kilometres away, in the UK, 45-year-old programmer and software developer Gavin Watson was dumbstruck after suddenly being tagged in Twitter posts meant for the controversial Eastern Cape businessman.

On January 18, he tweeted: "So apparently someone who has the same name as me has done something bad and now I'm getting trolled! How cool is that?!"

Since he became aware of the allegations against his namesake, the UK-based Watson has been creating memes with the hashtag #NotTheRealGavinWatson, showing heaps of money as well as images from Eminem music videos, Monty Python sketches and Star Wars .

Seemingly enjoying his newfound "infamy", Watson tweeted: "Literally my dream has come true... For years all I've wanted is to be confused with a really dodgy South African dude and now, it has come true!"

He even offered to "sell" his Twitter handle to his South African namesake. "An alternative would be to sell this account to the other Gavin Watson for a modest fee... R1 000 000 sounds like a good price," he jokingly tweeted.

Here are some of the tweets the UK-based Watson has posted:

Source: News24