Cameroon: EMIA - Excitement and Solemnity

The graduation ceremony of the 36th batch of cadet officers on January 18, 2019 was a moment of communion.

The 174 cadet military officers of the 36th batch of the Combined Armed Services Military Academy (EMIA) baptized "Unity and Diversity" are since Friday, January 18, 2019 ready to be deployed to the field to defend the national territory and contribute in stabilizing the country in insecurity-ridden hot zones. President Paul Biya, Commanderin-Chief of Armed Forces presided over their graduation ceremony at the ceremonial grounds of the Military Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde.

After receiving their epaulets conferring on them various ranks as cadet military officers, some of them expressed satisfaction for the honour given them as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces personally chaired the event and gave the epaulet of the First Student of the batch, Mboum Edinguelle Davy Gildas.

They listened keenly to the speech of the Head of State that was filled with highlights of security context in which they were graduating, their mission, expectations, directives and expressed readiness to get to work to practise the training they received for 36 months at EMIA. The graduation ceremony was in deed a blend of solemnity, excitement and satisfaction on the part of the graduating cadet officers, their parents and loved ones. Solemnity occasionally set in.

This was specifically with President Paul Biya's arrival at the ceremonial ground characterised by the military rites to the rhythm of the music played by the Band of the Presidential Guard. The solemn march of the aspiring cadet officers to the ceremonial ground , staying on their knees in readiness to be awarded epaulets, the speech of the Head of State, sharing of the wine of honour and group photographs taken with the Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces. Family members and friends of the graduating cadet officers expressed excitement and appreciation any time the officers made a gesture.

The first moment came when they marched to the ceremonial ground, the award of epaulets and military parade. The long period of waiting came when the Head of State went for the wine of honour and the relatives of the graduated officers most of whom had bouquets of flowers could not hug and congratulate the officers as they were prevented from doing so. Some of the relatives in the crowd pointed and waved at their highly elated military officers.

All these took place as the stage was being set for group photographs with the Head of State. After the departure of the Head of State for commotion followed as people rushed to meet, hug, greet, congratulate and hand bouquets of flowers to the cadet officers.