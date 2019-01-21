Cameroon-China Relations - the Future Is Bright

Special Representative of the Chinese President made the declaration before his departure at the Yaounde- Nsimalen International Airport on January 19, 2019.

Fruitful and beneficial cooperation ties between Cameroon and the People's Republic of China will in the coming years witness a boom following the visit to Cameroon of Yang Jiechi, the Special Representative of the President of China, Xi Jinping from January 18- 19, 2019.

The Chinese senior official who is also the Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China summarized his official visit to Cameroon in a farewell declaration at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. In the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute.

Talking to the press Jang Jiechi said, Cameroon and China have decided to intensify cooperation in the economic, political, technological, education and security maintenance domains. He added that the two countries have also decided to enhance cooperation to consolidate a popular base between them. Yang Jiechi disclosed that China was ready to strengthen cooperation in other domains that include infrastructure, energy, construction of stadia, schools and health structures for the benefit of Cameroonian people.

He also declared that President Biya commissioned him to transmit his friendship and best wishes to the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese senior official said the two visits President Paul Biya paid to China in 2018 (official visit in March and participation in the Africa-China summit in September) all attest to the high esteem President Biya and the Cameroonian people have for China. Just like during his arrival, Prime Minister Dion Ngute accompanied Yang Jiechi to the foot of the plane that finally took off at 9:50 a.m.