Cameroon: MINREX - A Visit to Consolidate Relations

External Relations Minister during an audience with the Special Representative of the Chinese President, Yang Jiechi on January 18 appreciated relations between both countries

Cameroon-Chinese relations over the weekend witnessed another phase of consolidation following the two-day official visit of the Special Representative of the Chinese President, Yang Jiechi to Cameroon during which he made a courtesy stop-over at the Ministry of External Relations.

Together with External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and his close aids, the Chinese senior diplomat revisited cooperation ties between both countries with the possible prospects of extending partnership areas.

Yang Jiechi who is equally Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of The Communist Party of China was in Cameroon on the invitation of the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

According to Minister Mbella Mbella, Cameroon is very thankful to China for assisting the country in several domains including humanitarian assistance offered in line with the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions. The visit therefore, going by External Relations Minister, translates the deep existing cooperation ties Cameroon and China are experiencing.

In response, the senior Chinese diplomat said his country is committed to work with Cameroon, which according to him, is one of her key partners in Central Africa.