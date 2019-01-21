Cameroon: National Security - 174 Cadet Officers Injected Into the Corps

President Paul Biya, Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces, chaired their graduation ceremony at the Military Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde on Friday January 18, 2019.

Hopes are high that the challenging fight against insecurity that has been starring the country in the face for some time now could receive fresh impetus following the integration of fresh and enthusiastic young Cadet Officers into the national defence corps. In effect, some 174 Cadet Officers, now called Sub-lieutenants, graduated from the Yaounde Combined Services Military Academy, EMIA, on Friday January 18, 2019 with a call from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Paul Biya, to combine enthusiasm, professionalism and love for country in ensuring that priceless peace reigns across Cameroon.

The 36th batch of the prestigious institution christened, "Unity and Diversity" received a Presidential blessing to quickly get into the shoes of their superiors and strive to go past them to give Cameroonians tranquillity in their day-to-day activities amidst insecurity winds blowing from the Far North Region; with the Boko Haram insurgencies, kidnappings and ransom takings in the Adamawa Region, Refugee crisis in the East and secessionists tendencies in the North West and South West Regions. In a highly-awaited and hugely listened to speech during the graduation ceremony, President Paul Biya, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, told the graduating Cadet Officers that the context under which they were to start work called for foresightedness and immediate action on their part.

That the country has for sometimes now been confronted with diverse security challenges from the North to the South and East to West, might not have been new to the 174 brave men and women. But reminding them that thanks to army/population symbiosis, the situation in the Far North Region is gradually being contained, is no doubt telling the new Cadet Officers to work hand-in-hand with the people to enhance the much-needed security. The Head of State prayed the fresh men and women to remain loyal to State institutions and professional in the exercise of their challenging mission in the noble field.

He reminded them that the name of their batch "Unity and Diversity" fits squarely in the context of the country at moment, reason why the fresh graduates of EMIA, reminiscent of the country's diversity; given that they come from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds that make up the country, absolutely need to hold unto what unites the country and her citizens in giving Cameroon and Cameroonians much-cherished peace and stability. While saluting the courage and selflessness of defence forces in tackling insecurity, some of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice, President Biya said the quality of training at EMIA, examples set by the old guards and the youthfulness of the fresh men should galvanise them to efficiency.

President Biya pledged his constant solicitude and the attention of Cameroonians in giving the fresh Cadet Officers successes in their fields of operations. One of the highpoints of the colourful and heavily-attended graduation ceremony was the award of epaulets to the Cadet Officers. President Paul Biya gave a kicker, affixing the precious decoration on the shoulders of the best graduating Officer, Mboum Edinguele Davy Gildas.

Meanwhile, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo decorated the second and his Secretaries of State, Defence Chief of Staff, Generals and Senior Officers (mentors) followed suit to transform the men and women from students to Cadet Officers ready and aptly empowered to surmount the defence challenges.