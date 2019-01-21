Madagascar - Andry Rajoelina Sworn in

Andry Rajoelina was on January 20, 2019 sworn in as Madagascar's President in Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, after beating Marc Ravalomanana in the second round election on December 27, 2018. Agency reports said the inauguration ceremony was attended by delegations from 35 countries and international organizations.

It was the first time since independence in 1960 that a democratic power transfer and peaceful transition took place between two elected presidents. Rajoelina promised to create industries in all six provinces to balance development in the country.