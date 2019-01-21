Algeria: National Cereal Production Expected to Exceed 2018's Record

Constantine — Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fishing Abdelkader Bouazghi said that Thursday in Constantine that the national cereal production for the current agricultural season is likely to exceed last year's record (over 60 million quintals), achieved during the season 2017-2018.

"Algeria has all the necessary means to increase cereal production and improve the production quality," the minister told a press conference at the Malek-Haddad House of Culture on the sidelines of a national meeting on cereals.

In this respect, he said that multiple support and supervision measures have been taken to develop this strategic sector.

The creation of the National Council of Cereal will provide better support to the farmers and producers, said Bouazghi who insisted on the "importance of proximity work to develop the grain farming."

"The objectives achieved in the agricultural sector are part of the application of the agricultural development programmes of President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika," said the minister.

The Agriculture Ministry "continuously" works to improve the support provided to the cereals sector with a view to "to attaining food self-sufficiency and consolidating the national economy."

The minister also mentioned the National Conference of Agriculture held in 2018, as a means to gather support to "all development efforts in this sector, especially in the cereal culture."

"Improving the indexes of production, collection, irrigated area, fertilizer distribution and weeding are some of the key factors to take into account to boost the domestic cereal production," he said.

On a visit to Constantine, the minister attended a national meeting on cereals with the participation of 37 provinces.

The meeting attended by several players in the agricultural sector aims to update the knowledge of cereal producers and investors, in the field of soil preparation and treatment.