South Africa: Bosasa Bribes Scandal - Agrizzi Implicates Tom Moyane

Photo: GCIS

Tom Moyane (file photo).

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi has implicated former correctional services commissioner Tom Moyane in the quickly expanding network of corruption allegations surrounding Bosasa.

Agrizzi's testimony resumed on Monday and started with evidence of alleged bribes and gifts for Minister of Environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane.

However, in a bombshell revelation he named Moyane - who is also a former SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner - as a recipient of bribes during his tenure as correctional services commissioner between 2010 and 2013.

The payment was allegedly made through a politically connected fixer for Bosasa, Sesinyi Seopela.

According to Agrizzi, Seopela would set up meetings with high-ranking government officials and on a monthly basis between 2008 and 2016, he would take cash from Agrizzi which was to be distributed to various officials.

"Seopela would merely requested (sic) an amount of money from me, and was not prepared to supply me with a comprehensive list of individuals and the amounts per individuals."

Agrizzi claimed that he handed Seopela R500 000 in cash on a monthly basis for payment to the department of correctional services.

This was allegedly later increased to R750 000 "to accommodate payments to Moyane and other officials".

The inquiry continued on Monday.

Source: News24