Tanzania: We Lost to a Better Team, Admits Simba Sc Coach

Kinshasa — Simba head coach Patrick Aussems struggled to explain how his team crashed to a painful 5-0 defeat to DR Congo's AS Vita Club here on Saturday.

Simba, who put on an emphatic display at home to trounce JS Saoura of Algeria 3-0 in their first Group D of the Caf Champions League a week or so ago, were a pale shadow of themselves in Saturday's match.

"We're obviously disappointed today that we have been beaten by a very good DR Congo side - Vita Club," Aussems said.

"We just couldn't get any momentum in the game. They played to the conditions well, they were absolutely superb, but we're still fighting," he added.

Vita Club, who were African champions in 1974, began their scoring rout in the 14th minute courtesy of a goal from Jean-Marc Mukusu.

A header from Botuli Bompenga six minutes later doubled the lead for Florent Ibenge's side who made it 3-0 from the penalty-spot on the stroke of half-time after Luamba Ngoma's strike.

Vita Club's dominance continued in Kinshasa after the break with the hosts scoring a fourth goal in the 71st minute from a Makwekwe Kupa header.

The home side made it 5-0 shortly after with Mukusu grabbing his second of the game.

Simba had a chance for a consolation goal towards the end of the match only for their late free-kick to hit the crossbar.

Vita Club have moved to second in Group D, one point behind record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt who are on four points after their 1-1 draw away to JS Saoura of Algeria on Friday.

Aussems said questionable decisions by referee were another factor behind their humiliation in Kinshasa.

Simba, who are expected to return home today from DR Congo, will next face Al Ahly in Alexandria, Egypt this weekend.