21 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Five Die in Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
...
By Sydney Kawadza

Five people - four men and a woman - died last night in an accident involving a Toyota Wish travelling from Chegutu to Chinhoyi.

The time of the accident is, however, yet to be ascertained.

In an interview, Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said police had since identified the four men who died in the accident. He said efforts were being made to identify the female passenger and names of the deceased would be released after their relatives have been notified.

"The accident occurred at the 80km peg along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road, this is about 20 kilometres to Chinhoyi when the driver of the Toyota Wish is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle. Indications are that the vehicle veered off the road, overturned several times before landing on its left side about 20 metres from the road."

He said passers-by discovered the vehicle this morning in the bush.

Zimbabwe

Police Arrest Leader of Largest Union

The police have today arrested the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions Secretary General Japhet Moyo in connection with… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.