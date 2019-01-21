20 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Five Injured Following a Two-Vehicle Collision

Five people were injured following a two-vehicle collision on the N12 in Westonaria last night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 21H30, they found another medical service already in attendance busy treating a patient. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the patient had sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital by the ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter.

Four other patients were found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. One of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department using the jaws of life.

ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for investigations.

